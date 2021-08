Spain's health minister Carolina Darias (c), posing with health workers in front of a vaccination center in Gran Canaria. EFE/ Quique Curbelo

A staff member measures distance between tables for safety reasons due to the coronavirus, inside the Giulio Cesare high school in Rome, Italy, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Protesters with a poster reading 'Firefighters and health workers together, united' during a demonstration against the COVID-19 sanitary pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues, in Montpellier, France, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Protesters against coronavirus measures walk on a street during an unauthorized protest in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The World Health Organization expressed Monday its serious concern over the rise of Covid-19 infections and stagnant vaccination rates across Europe.

The head of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference in Copenhagen the increase in transmission over the past two weeks, mainly driven by the highly contagious Delta variant and international travel, was “deeply worrying.” EFE

