Medical personnel vaccinates a driver in his car in the first drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination center in France, dubbed a 'Vaccidrive', where medical staff administer vaccine injections against Covid-19 to patients inside their vehicle, outside the clinic of Saint-Jean-de-Vedas near Montpellier, in southern France, 13 April 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The Covid-19 situation in Europe remained serious as there is pressure on hospitals from the surge in cases in many countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday.

During a press a conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said this comes despite signs of a decline in new infections in some parts of the region.EFE

