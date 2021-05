European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wears her mask while meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a voluntary vaccination drive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Ambassador Katherine Tai answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Bill O'Leary / POOL

US President Joe Biden leaves the podium after delivering remarks at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 5 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

WHO welcomes US support for a vaccine patent suspension

WHO welcomes US support for a vaccine patent suspension

WHO welcomes US support for a vaccine patent suspension

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has celebrated the support of the United States government for a temporary waiver of vaccine patents, which he considered "a monumental moment in the fight against Covid-19."

Washington's announcement "is a powerful example of American leadership to address global health challenges," the WHO’s director-general Ghebreyesus said in a statement.EFE

abc-bpm/dr-tw/jt