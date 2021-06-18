US actor Will Ferrell poses on the red carpet prior the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. EFE/EPA/FILE/NINA PROMMER

US actor Matthew McConaughey attends a promotional event at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney, Australia. EFE/EPA/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

US actress Eva Longoria poses for the photographers on the red carpet at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

When we think of Natalie Portman, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell, Eva Longoria or Ryan Reynolds, we tend to think of the big screen.

But what we don’t know is that these Hollywood stars – united by a passion for football – are also football club owners.

In recent years, celebrities have been paying more attention to business opportunities and investments, and the football industry has seduced many to venture into the sports business.

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is a minority owner of Austin FC, while Will Ferrell purchased a stake in Los Angeles FC and Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team in the Vanarama National League, Britain’s fifth division.

Actresses Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria – along with other female celebs – have invested in aspiring women’s football club Angel City FC, which will make its competition debut in 2022.