Thousands of Indians have been holding demonstrations, some of them turning into violent clashes with police that have claimed at least 21 lives, for the last two weeks to resist a new citizenship law and a possible nationwide citizenship census that critics say are anti-Muslim measures and violate the country's secular constitution.
Large parts of the country have been in the grip of street protests since the amendment to the citizenship act was approved by the parliament on Dec.11 to fast track the naturalization of immigrants belonging to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.