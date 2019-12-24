Indian protesters and Muslims from different part of the city take part in a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian students and activists hold banners and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi, India, Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students and activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi, India, Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian activist holds a photo of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution', during a protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi, India,Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of Indians have been holding demonstrations, some of them turning into violent clashes with police that have claimed at least 21 lives, for the last two weeks to resist a new citizenship law and a possible nationwide citizenship census that critics say are anti-Muslim measures and violate the country's secular constitution.

Large parts of the country have been in the grip of street protests since the amendment to the citizenship act was approved by the parliament on Dec.11 to fast track the naturalization of immigrants belonging to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.