London (United Kingdom), 24/01/2022.- Julian Assange supporters outside the High Court in London, Britain, 24 January 2022. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won the right to ask the UK's Supreme Court to hear his case against US extradition. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London (United Kingdom), 24/01/2022.- Partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Moris (C) speaks to the media outside the High Court in London, Britain, 24 January 2022. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won the right to ask the UK's Supreme Court to hear his case against US extradition. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can ask the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court to consider blocking his possible extradition to the United States, a British High Court ruled on Monday.

The High Court said Assange had 14 days to raise his case with the Supreme Court, which will decide whether or not to hear it.

The move comes two months after the High Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that the Assange should not be extradited to the US due to mental health problems, which could lead to suicide. EFE