Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can ask the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court to consider blocking his possible extradition to the United States, a British High Court ruled on Monday.
The High Court said Assange had 14 days to raise his case with the Supreme Court, which will decide whether or not to hear it.
The move comes two months after the High Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that the Assange should not be extradited to the US due to mental health problems, which could lead to suicide. EFE