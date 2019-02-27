A handout photo made available by the British West Yorkshire Fire Service showing a large blaze on Saddleworth Moor between Huddersfield and Manchester, north west England, 26 February 2019, issued 27 February 2019. EPA/WEST YORKSHIRE FIRE SERVICE / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the British West Yorkshire Fire Service showing firefighters tackling a large blaze on Saddleworth Moor between Huddersfield and Manchester, north west England, 26 February 2019, issued 27 February 2019. EPA/WEST YORKSHIRE FIRE SERVICE / HANDOUT

Firefighters in the United Kingdom were on Wednesday at the scene of what they have described as a ferocious, fast-moving fire that has ravaged ancient moorland in northwestern England in a bid to ensure it did not spread amid a period of unseasonably warm weather, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening on Marsden Moor between the northern cities of Manchester and Huddersfield, with 30 firefighters arriving at the scene shortly before 8 pm local time, according to a statement from the fire and rescue service.

"It was one of the of the highest flame fronts we have seen, with flames of up to two meters high (6.5 feet) and it was moving fast across the moorland," station manager Adam Greenwood said in a statement.

He said about three-four square kilometers (300-400 hectares) of moorland had been on fire.

"The top layer of the moorland is quite dried out because of the recent good weather and underneath is quite damp so it has run across the surface of dry vegetation," Greenwood added.

"The quick initial fire attack by firefighters did help to bring the fire under control, despite the size and ferocity of the flames," said Greenwood.

Witnesses had described the scene at a nearby fire across Saddleworth Moor as apocalyptic, with flames rising up to two meters in the dark of the night.

Greenwood said that the flames had died down by about 3 am, though teams remained at the scene as moorland fires are susceptible to reigniting.

"Moorland fires can easily reignite so it's important that we monitor it closely," he added.

He said five pumps and two wildfire units were on hand to react to any "hot spots" over the course of the day.

"We expect to be on the moors for much of the day," he said.

Public Health England warned residents of the areas affected by the blaze to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut.

On Tuesday, the UK was struck by its hottest winter day on record, with the mercury sitting at 21.2 degrees Celsius in London's Kew Gardens, according to the country's weather service, the Met Office.

A fierce fire had already ravaged large parts of Saddleworth Moor eight months ago during a hot, dry summer.