A dead calf at Pico Zapatero mountain affected by the forest fire in Avila, Central Spain, 17 August 2021. EFE/Raúl Sanchidrian

A man looks at the damage caused by a forest fire in Villaviciosa (Avila), Central Spain, 17 August 2021. EFE/Raúl Sanchidrian

A Typhoon fire truck tires to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Firefighters ftom Poland try to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

A handout photo made available by the French Securite Civile shows firefighters battling the blaze in the Var department, southern France, 18 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SECURITE CIVILE HANDOUT

Wildfires raging across Europe started dying down Friday days after a series of blazes broke out following a heatwave across the region.

In southern France, a wildfire that consumed over 6,000 hectares of land near Saint-Tropez and forced the evacuation of some 10,000 people, was stabilized Friday even though local authorities warned there were still active outbreaks. EFE

