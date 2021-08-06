Wildfires continue to burn large swathes of Greece, Turkey

Afidnes (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firefighters from France battle to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on 06 August, along all three fronts that formed during the night - at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece in the eraly morning hours the same day. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES

Afidnes (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firefighters from France battle to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. [D]

Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- A resident tries to extinguish the flames in a house yard during a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. [D]

Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- A volunteer takes care of a cat during a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. [D]

Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firemen battle a wildfire burning a house in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. [D]

Mugla (Turkey), 04/08/2021.- Spanish hydroplanes waterbombs a wildfire burning near the Yuvarlakcay village of Koycegiz district of Mugla, Turkey, 04 August 2021. Turkish Health minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that eight people have lost their lives due to the wildfires raging in Turkey'Äôs Mediterranean towns. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN