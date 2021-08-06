EFEAthens/Istanbul

Firefighters in Greece and Turkey were still struggling to contain multiple wildfires on Friday, some of which have been raging for over a week.

In Greece, the first death from the ongoing wildfires was reported on Friday, after a 40-year-old volunteer suffered a skull injury during efforts to contain more than 50 fires that are active across the country, which has been suffering through a historic heatwave for the past 10 days.

In Turkey, several fires raging on the country’s south and west coasts have so far left eight people dead and burned thousands of hectares. EFE