Wildfires continue to burn large swathes of Greece, Turkey
EFEAthens/Istanbul
Wildfires continue to burn large swathes of Greece, Turkey
Afidnes (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firefighters from France battle to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on 06 August, along all three fronts that formed during the night - at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece in the eraly morning hours the same day. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES
Afidnes (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firefighters from France battle to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on 06 August, along all three fronts that formed during the night - at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece in the eraly morning hours the same day. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES
Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- A resident tries to extinguish the flames in a house yard during a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on Friday, along all three fronts that formed during the night, at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece on 06 August. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- A volunteer takes care of a cat during a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on Friday, along all three fronts that formed during the night, at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece on 06 August. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Kryoneri (Greece), 06/08/2021.- Firemen battle a wildfire burning a house in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on Friday, along all three fronts that formed during the night, at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece on 06 August. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. (Incendio, Francia, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Mugla (Turkey), 04/08/2021.- Spanish hydroplanes waterbombs a wildfire burning near the Yuvarlakcay village of Koycegiz district of Mugla, Turkey, 04 August 2021. Turkish Health minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that eight people have lost their lives due to the wildfires raging in Turkey'Äôs Mediterranean towns. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
Mugla (Turkey), 04/08/2021.- Wildfire burning close to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant at the Milas district of Mugla, Turkey, 04 August 2021 (issued 05 August 2021). Turkish Health minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that eight people have lost their lives due to the wildfires raging in Turkey'Äôs Mediterranean towns.
TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT, AZERBAIJAN OUT, ALBANIA OUT, BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA OUT, BULGARIA OUT, KOSOVO OUT, CROATIA OUT, MACEDONIA OUT, MONTENEGRO OUT, SERBIA OUT (Incendio, Azerbaiyán, Bahrein, Croacia, Egipto, Francia, Jordania, Líbano, Libia, Marruecos, Arabia Saudita, Suecia, Siria, Túnez, Turquía, Estados Unidos, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/ALI BALLI
Firefighters in Greece and Turkey were still struggling to contain multiple wildfires on Friday, some of which have been raging for over a week.
In Greece, the first death from the ongoing wildfires was reported on Friday, after a 40-year-old volunteer suffered a skull injury during efforts to contain more than 50 fires that are active across the country, which has been suffering through a historic heatwave for the past 10 days.
In Turkey, several fires raging on the country’s south and west coasts have so far left eight people dead and burned thousands of hectares. EFE