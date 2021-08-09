A local resident battles flames during a wildfire at the village of Gouves on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A local resident holds her dog that was rescued by locals during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. FE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A local resident wearing Greece's national football team t-shirt looks at approaching flames, during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A local resident uses a tree branch to battle flames during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Local residents ride a pick-up truck as they head to the front during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Local residents use a tree branch to battle flames during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A firefighter battles flames during a wildfire at the village of Pefki on the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Firefighters during extinguishing works on a fire burning in the Scano di Montiferro comune, in the province of Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MANUELE SCORDO

Local residents wait on board a ferry boat to be evacuated to mainland during a wildfire at the village of Pefki in the island of Euboea, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Fire crews on Monday continued to battle massive wildfires sweeping through regions of Southern Europe.

In Italy, devastating forest fires have been raging for days in the country’s south and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, where the authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Nello Musumeci, the president of the Sicilian regional government, said that the state of emergency will be in place for the next six months because of the blazes that broke out at the end of July. EFE

