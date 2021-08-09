Fire crews on Monday continued to battle massive wildfires sweeping through regions of Southern Europe.
In Italy, devastating forest fires have been raging for days in the country’s south and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, where the authorities have declared a state of emergency.
Nello Musumeci, the president of the Sicilian regional government, said that the state of emergency will be in place for the next six months because of the blazes that broke out at the end of July. EFE
ccg-ih/smq/lv