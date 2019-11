A firefighter looks on as the Gospers Mountain fire approaches a property at Colo Heights, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Nov.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Unprecedented wildfires sweeping eastern Australia this week have rekindled the climate crisis debate in the country which also happens to be the world's largest exporter of coal.

A dozen Australian mayors have joined critical voices that have challenged authorities by signing a manifesto on Friday calling on the government to recognize the link between the fires and the climate crisis amid extreme temperatures and drought.EFE-EPA