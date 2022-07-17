A handout picture made available by the Gironde Fire and Rescue Departmental Service 33 (SDIS 33) shows firefighters trying to extinguish flames at forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch, France, 17 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SDIS 33 HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by the Gironde Fire and Rescue Departmental Service 33 (SDIS 33) shows firefighters trying to extinguish flames at forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch, France, 17 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SDIS 33 HANDOUT

Several wildfires continued to scorch parts of Spain, Portugal, France and Morocco on Sunday amid searing temperatures brought on by a heat wave.

Blazes have incinerated thousands of hectares of land in Spain, where weather warnings were in effect in a number of provinces that could see temperatures hit 42C (108F).

Many of the 3,000 people evacuated from an expansive fire in Mijas, above the Costa del Sol in southern Spain have been able to return home although the Red Cross has kept two temporary accommodation centers open, emergency services said.

(...)