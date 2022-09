Kenyan President-elect, William Ruto (C), holds up a bible as he takes oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony at a stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's fifth President William Ruto (L), stands for the National Anthem during his inauguration ceremony in at a stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's fifth President William Ruto (R) and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta (L), shake hands during his inauguration ceremony in at a stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's fifth President William Ruto (R), receives official documents from Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome (L), during his inauguration ceremony at a stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's fifth President William Ruto (L) raises a symbolic sword that he was handed over to by the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta (not pictured), during his inauguration ceremony at a stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

William Ruto was sworn in Tuesday as new president of Kenya in a ceremony attended by thousands of supporters and government officials including delegations from the United States and European Union.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, swear that I will truly and diligently serve the people and the republic of Kenya,” Ruto said amid cheering crowds waving Kenyan flags.

(...)