Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during a practice match on the practice courts ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EFE/EPA/AELTC/David Gray

The southwest London town of Wimbledon is preparing for the historic annual tennis championships that kick off on Monday with the event's purple and green banners decorating the streets.

Tennis paraphernalia invaded the decorations of cafes and shops, while others offered various products inspired by the tournament. EFE

