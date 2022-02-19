People struggle to walk in strong winds on the Millennium Bridge during Storm Eunice in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

People take a selfie in front of a fallen tree brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Continued adverse weather conditions in Wales and southern England on Saturday hindered the evaluation of damage caused by Storm Eunice.

Although the weather has settled since Friday’s storm, the United Kingdom’s Met Office maintained yellow alerts for strong gusts of wind in Wales and southern England as well as for ice in Scotland.

“Strong winds are passing along southern coasts of the UK through Saturday, though this is a step down on the strengths seen throughout Storm Eunice,” the Met Office said.

(...)