A general view of the Cross Country Center as part of the venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, 01 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

staff wearing protective gear walks next an Olympics sign at the Beijing International Airport in China, 31 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

As China prepares to launch the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, the games have so far been mired by stringent Covid-19 restrictions and a diplomatic boycott headed by the United States.

Beijing is set to become the first city to host both the winter and summer games, which took place 14 years ago, but a lot has changed since then.

Since the Beijing 2008 Olympics, China has become the second-largest world economy and has developed a much more assertive foreign policy.

"China promised that if Beijing was chosen to host the 2008 Games, the human rights situation would improve. Not only did they fail to keep their promise, but things have gotten noticeably worse in recent years. Human rights violations have been perpetrated with greater frequency, scale and impunity," Amnesty International (AI) researcher, Alkan Akad, told Efe.

