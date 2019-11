Bolivian former President Evo Morales (C) talks to reporters at Mexico City International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 12. EFE- EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (L) welcomes Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales (C) and vice president, Alvaro García Linera on their arrival at Mexico City International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 12. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

Former President from Bolivia Evo Morales arrives to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 12 November 2019. EPA - EFE/ Mario Guzmán

Bolivian opposition senator Jeanine Anez (C) reacts after assuming the interim presidency of the country, after former president Evo Morales, fled to Mexico to take up political asylum, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Bolivian opposition senator Jeanine Anez (C) speaks after assuming the interim presidency of the country, after former president Evo Morales, fled to Mexico to take up political asylum, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by @evoespueblo, the official Twitter account of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, shows Evo Morales resting in a makeshift tent at an undeterminated location in Cochabamba province, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019 (issued Nov. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE/·EVOESPUEBLO / HANDOUT HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE/NO SALES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The house of Evo Morales in the city of Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 11, 2019, where it was ransacked by protesters. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bolivians walk in front of one of the blocked accesses to the Murillo Square, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian nationals gather in Puerta del Sol, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 11, 2019 during a demonstration after the resignation of Evo Morales as president of Bolivia. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Bolivian soldiers and police officers during an operation against demonstrators in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Supporters of the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, demonstrate in La Paz, Bolivia Nov. 12, 2019, carrying the Whipala, a flag that represents the country's indigenous. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian opposition senator Jeanine Añez assumed the interim presidency of the country on Tuesday after Evo Morales, who stepped down at the weekend, fled to Mexico to take up political asylum.

"I assume the presidency of the state immediately," announced the Democratic Union senator amid the absence of most of the ruling Movement for Socialism. EFE-EPA