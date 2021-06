Keiko Fujimori followers protest in front of the home of the head of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) Piero Corvetto in Lima, Peru, 14 June 2021. EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

Peru entered a decisive week to know its new president-elect, in the midst of a political and legal battle between leftist Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori, who decided to request an audit from the electoral body.

Although the vote count is 0.049 percent away from completion, the entire country's sights are now focused on the legal challenges filed by Fujimori's party and the authorities' efforts to control attacks against her opponents on social media. EFE