An Indian policeman stops a vehicle during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri man feeds his child near barbed wire set up as barricade by police during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, in Srinagar, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, in Srinagar, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, in Srinagar, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, in Srinagar, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A strict security lockdown on Wednesday forced millions of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir to stay indoors as the government marked the first anniversary of revoking its special autonomous status.

As the region remained on edge during the past year, the government enforced a slew of contested measures that allowed outsiders residency rights and government jobs, causing resentment and anger among locals.