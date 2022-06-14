View of the Capitol hearing room on June 13, 2022, where the panel of lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol presented videotaped and in-person testimony about what went on inside the White House on Election Night 2020. EFE/EPA/MANDEL NGAN / POOL

View of the Capitol hearing room on June 13, 2022, where the panel of lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol presented videotaped and in-person testimony about what went on inside the White House on Election Night 2020. EFE/EPA/JABIN BOTSFORD / POOL

View of the Capitol hearing room on June 13, 2022, where the panel of lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol presented videotaped and in-person testimony about what went on inside the White House on Election Night 2020. EFE/EPA/MANDEL NGAN / POOL

Then-President Donald Trump repeatedly ignored the advice of his advisers on election night and instead decided to listen to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who while drunk on that night recommended that Trump proclaim himself the winner of the presidential vote without waiting for the votes to actually be counted.

This is what several witnesses testified to in videotaped interviews that were played on Monday during the second public hearing of the legislative committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The panel of lawmakers recreated what occurred inside the White House on election night, Nov. 3, 2020, via the testimony of some of Trump's closest advisers and family members, who portrayed the former president as someone who was detached from reality and furious about incoming election results showing that he was losing the vote in key states, and thus most probably the election, and who then decided to simply proclaim himself the winner.