Residents and tourists seek refreshment during a very hot day in Rome, Italy, 12 August 2021.EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

A view of the fire in the territories of Giarratana and Monterosso Almo near Ragusa, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCESCO RUTA

WMO warns temperatures in continental Europe could reach up to 50C

The World Meteorological Organization said Friday it was seeking to verify the reported temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8°F) registered on the Italian island of Sicily on August 11 to establish whether it was a new record for continental Europe.

The observation was made by a regional weather station rather than Italy’s national meteorological service, according to the WMO. EFE

