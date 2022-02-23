Asha Singh on the last day of her election campaign for the regional elections, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, India, 21 February 2022. EFE/DAVID ASTA ALARES

Asha Singh is contesting elections for the first time in her life against the injustice suffered by her family with the rape of one of her daughters by a parliamentarian in 2017 and the death of her husband in police custody.

The candidate of the iconic Congress Party in Unnao, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh - where people voted in the regional elections Wednesday - however, faces a mix of sympathy and skepticism from her neighbors.

"The injustice that has happened to us should not happen to anyone else, which is why we have come into politics," Singh told EFE in almost a whisper in her house in Unnao, where she lives with her five children, while accompanied by some dozen members of the security forces.

