Kim Jae-ryun, a lawyer for a former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, speaks about Park'Äôs alleged sexual misconduct, during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 22 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The woman who accused the deceased mayor of Seoul of sexual harassment rejected Wednesday the investigation proposed by the city council on his case and called for an independent process by the National Human Rights Commission.

"We believe that an external state entity should investigate the case, not the Seoul government," said Lee Mi-kyoung, director of the Support Center for Sexual Violence in Korea, an organization that supports women and which hosted a roundtable today press to present its position.EFE-EPA

