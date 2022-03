Several people display posters with portraits and information about those accused or convicted of rape and/or judges and prosecutors who have freed those implicated in cases of sexist violence or femicide, on the front of the Departmental Court of Justice during a demonstration by the group "Mujeres Creating" to demand justice and denounce the "delay" in the resolution of the processes, in La Paz, Bolivia, 07 March 2022. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

A woman climbs the bars of the Departmental Court of Justice in the midst of posters with portraits and information of accused or convicted of rape and murder and / or judges and prosecutors who have released those involved in cases of sexist violence or femicide, during a demonstration called by the group "Women Creating" to demand justice and denounce the "delay" in the resolution of the processes, in La Paz, Bolivia, 07 March 2022. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Hundreds of women marched Monday in Bolivia carrying photographs of rape suspects and convicts as well as judges and prosecutors, who have released those involved in cases of gender violence and femicide, to demand justice and denounce a delay in the resolution of legal processes.

The march, called by the "Mujeres Creando" feminist collective, began at the Murillo Lighthouse in the city of El Alto. EFE