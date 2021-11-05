MADRID, 05/11/2021.- Madrid's mayor, Jose Luís Martínez Almeida, with the mayor of Santo Domingo, Carolina Mejia, on a visit to Madrid's police headquarters during the XIX General Assembly of the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities. EFE/David Fernández

MADRID, 05/11/2021.- Madrid's mayor, Jose Luís Martínez Almeida, with the mayor of Santo Domingo, Carolina Mejia, on a visit to Madrid's police headquarters during the XIX General Assembly of the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities. EFE/David Fernández

MADRID, 05/11/2021.- Madrid's mayor, Jose Luís Martínez Almeida, speaks with the mayor of Santo Domingo, Carolina Mejia, on a visit to Madrid's police headquarters during the XIX General Assembly of the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities. EFE/David Fernández

Carolina Mejía says breaking the glass ceiling to become the first female mayor of the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, has made it clear to her of the need to promote sisterhood as a way to fight for the goals women "yearn for."

"Having the privilege of breaking that glass ceiling that women have had in the Dominican Republic is an honor for me. Moreover, we assumed the post at the start of the pandemic, making it an even greater challenge," Mejía said in an interview with Spain's Agencia EFE news agency.

The Dominican mayor is in Madrid to take part in the XIX Assembly of the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities (UCCI) to discuss political and environmental sustainability and how to advance recovery after the pandemic.

The UCCI is made up of 29 Ibero-American cities, 25 capitals and four large associated metropolises, of which, at present, only nine are headed by women.

Mejía said that "the way women see things" allowed her to be more "empathetic" and "careful" during the COVID-19 crisis, allowing her to add "patience" to a situation of total uncertainty.

The Santo Domingo mayor, who is also Secretary-General of the Modern Revolutionary Party, told EFE that in politics women need two "fundamental" things: more support and sisterhood among them; and to have men in the parties who support women so that they can exercise their leadership.

"I am so pleased to tread that path so that we know that it can be done, that we can guarantee and accompany each other to fight for what we yearn for," she said.

On Thursday, she told her UCCI counterparts that the service sector, especially the tourism industry, is the main strength of Santo Domingo.

"We have a very service-oriented economy. Receiving visitors is something natural for us warm-hearted Dominicans. Our experience can serve other cities with less tourism," Mejía said.

The mayor said her city was far advanced regarding vaccinations as part of her measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and make the city a safe destination for citizens and tourists.

"It is a city with a very high vaccination rate, with the first dose at 100%, the second at around 80% and, in addition, a third that we offer voluntarily. Santo Domingo is a safe place", she told EFE.

Last month, the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic said visitors at the national level reached a record 365,544 tourists in September, a figure that not only exceeded by 14% the same month in 2019 but also represented an absolute record for the country, improving on 2018 figures by 0.5%.

The recovery of Dominican tourism is mainly fueled by the United States, its traditional main market, Russia has positioned itself as second, ahead of Spain and Colombia. EFE

jmp/rml/jrh