Participants in the fourth annual Women's March hold up placards and chant slogans in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York on Saturday, 18 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Demonstrators march near the White House during the 4th annual Women's March in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katodopis

Demonstrators march near the White House during the 4th annual Women's March in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katopodis

Demonstrators march near the White House during the 4th annual Women's March in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katopodis

US President Donald Trump was not in the White House on Saturday to see participants in the 2020 Women's March pause in front of the executive mansion for a rendition of "Un Violador en Tu Camino" (A Rapist in Your Path), a performance piece created by Chilean feminist collective LasTesis.

"Patriarchy is a judge that judges us for being born and our punishment is the violence you don't see," the women chanted.