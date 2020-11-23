Hong Kong activists, Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, have been placed in custody at a detention center in the city as they await sentencing by a local court on charges of "organizing an unauthorized assembly" in June 2019, sources from the now-defunct Demosisto political party confirmed to EFE.

The three accused, who testified on Monday at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, have been remanded in custody at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre ahead of their sentencing on Dec. 2, in which they face up to five years in prison, Isaac Cheng Ka Long, former vice-chairman of the disbanded party, explained to EFE. EFE-EPA

