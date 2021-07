Pepinster (Belgium), 19/07/2021.- Locals react amid the rubble in Pepinster, Belgium, 19 July 2021. Heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding in parts of Belgium and across central Europe in the night of 14/15 July. (Inundaciones, Bélgica) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Schuld (Germany).- German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer (R) stand on a bridge overlooking the flood-ravaged village of Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, 18 July 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods in Germany and other parts of western Europe the death toll has risen to 156 in Germany, police said 18 July, bringing the total to at least 183 fatalities from the disaster in western Europe. (Inundaciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL

Pepinster (Belgium), 19/07/2021.- Exterior view on a destroyed house in Pepinster, Belgium, 19 July 2021. Heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding in parts of Belgium and across central Europe in the night of 14/15 July. (Inundaciones, Bélgica) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Schuld (Germany), 18/07/2021.- Members of the Technical Relief Organization (THW) and the German Army set up water treatment plants after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Schuld, Germany, 18 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to Wednesday, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. With nearly 100 people now confirmed dead in Rhineland-Palatinate, the total number of victims in the flood disaster in western Germany rises to at least 155, with many hundreds still missing. (Inundaciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Emergency operations in eastern Belgium and western Germany to clear the damage caused by the worst floods Europe has seen in decades and to locate hundreds of people who remain missing continued on Monday.

At least 163 people have died in Germany due to the devastating inundations that followed days of severe rain in the region, while hundreds are still unaccounted for.

In neighboring Belgium, the crisis center said the death toll on Monday evening had risen to 31, with 70 people missing. EFE