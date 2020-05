Turkish riot police take into custody Arzu Cerkezoglu (C, wearing face shield and mask), the president of Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK) and Turkish Workers Party lawmaker Baris Atay (2-R, wearing face mask, green shirt) and members of DISK struggle with riot police to prevent them from marching to Taksim Square to place a wreath during a May Day demonstration in Isanbul, Turkey 01 May 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Members of the PAME movement and the KKE are holding flags, wear gloves and masks to protect themselves, and keep their distance from the rally for Labor Day on the Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, 01 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Alexandros Beltes

A red ribbon tied around a lamppost in tribute to workers on May Day in Rome, Italy, 1 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Video-grab photo taken by EFETV of Spanish UGT trade union's General Secretary, Pepe Alvarez, address a press converence to mark May Day in Madrid, Spain, 01 May 2020. EFE

The streets were empty of their usual May Day demonstrations, Bilbao, Spain, 1 May 2020. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO.

Workers’ Day is celebrated around the world on 1 May but this year the usual marches and events in Europe were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain the cities were empty of workers marching through the streets for the first time in 125 years.