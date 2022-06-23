National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union members form a picket line outside King's Cross station during a national train strike in London, Britain, 23 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Tens of thousands of railway workers in the United Kingdom on Thursday staged the second day of the largest rail strike in the country since 1989.

The industrial action, which has been called for by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), will be repeated on Saturday after talks over pay, conditions and job cuts with employers Network Rail and other private firms stalled.

Nearly 40,000 workers have ground the UK train and rail network to a standstill, forcing many to opt for other means of transport such as buses or taxis, while others have decided to work from home.

