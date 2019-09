A Filipino volunteer collects garbage during the International Coastal Clean-up Day in Freedom island ecological reserve in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Volunteers collect garbage during the International Coastal Clean-up Day in Freedom island ecological reserve in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A Filipino volunteer collects garbage during the International Coastal Clean-up Day in Freedom island ecological reserve in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Volunteers collect garbage during the International Coastal Clean-up Day in the resort island of Boracay, Philippines, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUN AGUIRRE

Volunteers collect garbage during the International Coastal Clean-up Day in Freedom island ecological reserve in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A campaign to tackle waste rallied tens of thousands in Southeast Asia as people flocked to beaches and other sites on Saturday to collect trash on occasion of World Cleanup Day.

Events to mark the social action kicked off on Pacific islands and will subsequently spread across the globe.