Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) during a joint statement with the French President Emmanuel Macron (L), at Rivlin residence, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Blue and White Party leader Yair Lapid (R), ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the King David hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L), at Rivlin residence, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

World leaders arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp.

More than 40 politicians will take part in a diplomatic event in Israel in memory of the Holocaust, in which six million Jewish people were murdered during World War Two. EFE-EPA