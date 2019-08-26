Brussels (Belgium), 26/08/2019.- People gather to demonstrate to save the Amazon rainforest from fires, in front of the embassy of Brazil in Brussels, Belgium, 26 August 2019. According to media reports, the Brazilian Amazon region is suffering from a record amount of fires, with an 84 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. (Protestas, Incendio, Bélgica, Brasil, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

G7 leaders have agreed to mobilize $20 million to help fight massive wildfires affecting the Amazon rainforest amid fresh protests in Brazil.

A record number of blazes are burning in the Amazon region in Brazil, according to official reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that G7 countries will release $20 million and that France will offer military backup to firefighting efforts.

The funding announcement was made during a summit of the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US in the French city of Biarritz.

"We will immediately offer Amazonian countries who have requested help financial aid," Macron said during a press conference with Chile's president Sebastián Piñera.

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro responded that the plan to “save the Amazon” portrayed Brazil “as if we were a colony of no-man's land”.

“We cannot accept that a president, Macron, unleashes and gratuitous attacks on the Amazon, nor disguise his intentions behind the idea of an 'alliance' of G7 countries,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Brazilian leader previously said on Twitter that he had accepted Israel's offer to dispatch an aircraft to tackle the blazes.

The president of Bolivia Evo Morales welcomed the offer of aid from international leaders on Sunday.

He said that the G7 members “must understand that the fire in the Amazon is an urgent call to move from worry to action”.

Morales also announced that Peru would provide support with two helicopters to fight fires in Chiquitania.

Thousands of wildfires have been recorded ravaging parts of the world's largest rainforest, prompting a global outcry and heaping international pressure on Bolsonaro to take action in Brazil, the country with the largest share of Amazonian territory.

Scores of trade unionists protested in the streets of São Paulo on Monday against Bolsonaro’s environmental policy and accused his government of failing to act.

The event denounced a series of acts by which the state has "ignored" the increase in forest fires in the Amazon and that have contributed to the worsening of the situation.

"Development is necessary, but it has to be promoted with extreme respect for life, nature, jungle villages and local populations," said Miguel Torres, president of the Metallurgist Union of São Paulo.

International pressure and days of demonstrations around the world finally forced Bolsonaro to react and he announced on Friday his intention to combat forest crimes.

Nearly 44,000 Brazilian soldiers were deployed to the vast region on Saturday.

The Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica) criticized the governments of Brazil and Bolivia and called for them to be sanctioned for "genocide and ecocide."

The Amazon region has registered more than half of the 71,497 forest fires detected in Brazil between January and August of this year, 83% more than in the same period of 2018, according to official data. EFE-EPA

With added contributions from correspondents in La Paz, Bolivia, Biarritz, France, and Rachael Burnett at the Madrid desk.