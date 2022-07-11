Muslims attend a prayer marking the celebration of Eid al-Adha at an open praying ground in Lagos, Nigeria, 09 July 2022. EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKYNLEYE

World population to hit 8 billion this year, India to surpass China in 2023

The world’s population is expected to reach 8 billion this year while India will surpass China as the most populous country in 2023, the United Nations said in a report Monday.

The world’s estimated population should touch 8 billion by November 15, according to the UN’s Population Fund on the occasion of World Population Day.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

