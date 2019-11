The chief executive of Pride Bank, Marcio Orlandi, poses for a photo during an interview with Efe in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The world's first digital LGBTI+ bank was launched earlier this month in Brazil, a country where one person per day is killed in homophobic or transphobic attacks.

Known as Pride Bank, that institution has pledged to allocate a portion of its gross income to charities that benefit gay or trans people. EFE-EPA