Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced a 50-percent reduction in the production of state energy company Aramco – the world's largest oil producer – following a destructive drone attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels against two of its refineries.

The attack, which was carried out by 10 unmanned aircraft, has not only had a significant impact on the global economy and the world's oil supply chain, but has also left a profound mark on international politics, as the United States blamed Iran for backing the Houthis at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. EFE-EPA