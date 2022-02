A farmer with his sheep in the rural village of Sidi Yahya Zaer, on the outskirts of Rabat. EFE / Fatima Zohra Bouaziz

Morocco is facing the worst drought in three decades due to record-low rainfall this winter, threatening the yearly grain harvest.

The delayed rainfall in the north African country is a result of the anticyclone hitting Mediterranean countries such as Spain and Portugal and risks increasing Morocco’s reliance on imports amid a spike in food prices.

“Cereal and legume production are already doomed this year,” Abdelmoumen Guennouni, a Moroccan agronomist, tells Efe.

(...)