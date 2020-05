A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks with her luggage to board a train to Beijing at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection were detected, began testing its entire 11 million population on Wednesday after the virus resurfaced in the city during the weekend infecting six people.

Several residential complexes began conducting these tests on Wednesday, according to local media reports. The Xinjing Bao newspaper published images showing several dozen residents of the city's Zong Guan area undergoing the test.