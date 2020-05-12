Chinese nurses recite an oath during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 12, 2020. EFE-EPA/YFC/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus epidemic first emerged late last year, are planning to launch a massive testing campaign that might cover all of its 11 million residents after a small number of fresh cases emerged in the city, state media reported on Tuesday.

Citing city health officials, the Global Times daily reported that the government was set to carry out a 10-day city wide testing campaign, although the details and extent of the plan were yet to be finalized.