A man pushes a scooter with a woman and a child on it during a heavy rain in Wuhan, China, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/YFC / COSTFOTO CHINA OUT

Authorities in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, have once again urged residents to stay at home after raising the emergency response to its second-highest level amid floods caused by torrential rainfall.

After two consecutive days of heavy rains of over 250 mm, and plenty more forecast for the coming days, many roads in Wuhan have become waterlogged, according to Chinese state media.EFE-EPA

