FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Galatasaray SK and FC Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, 17 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Barcelona’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid consolidated the team's remarkable improvement under Xavi Hernandez, who has managed to reinvent the Catalan club since he returned to the Camp Nou 134 days ago.

The former Barca player took the helm in November 2021, with the team languishing in ninth in LaLiga, closer to the relegation zone than to the top 6 and European qualification.

A mere four months and a half later, having lost just once in their 16 matches under Xavi, Barcelona are nipping at the heels of second-placed Sevilla and they are tipped to win the Europa League.

Xavi has managed to strike a balance of young and experience, to help players who had seemed lost on the pitch regain their form and reinforce the squad with some much needed signings.

(...)