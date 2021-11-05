Manager Xavi on the sidelines of an Al Sadd game on October 20, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Xavi Hernández is poised to take over as FC Barcelona’s new head coach after the club paid a buyout clause to Al Sadd, the Qatari club announced Friday.

Barça legend Xavi will replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked at the end of October following a raft of poor results that left the Catalan giants sitting 9th in LaLiga.

Turk Al-Ali, CEO of Al Sadd, where Xavi finished his playing career before becoming the manager, said: “The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.”EFE

