The president of Spain's Efe news agency Gabriela Cañas meets with the jury of the 3rd Saliou Traore Award for journalism in Spanish-language from Africa in Madrid, Spain on 25 May 2021. EFE/ Ballesteros

A photograph provided by Xavier Aldekoa (L) shows the journalist at work in Uganda. EFE/Alfons Rodríguez

Spain's Xavier Aldekoa was awarded Tuesday the 3rd Saliou Traore Award for journalism in Spanish-language from Africa for an article on childhood in the continent.

The report, "Africa. A future with names and surnames", was published in the National Geographic Magazine and illustrated with photographs by Alfons Rodriguez.

The decision of the jury — whose members included the president of Spanish news agency EFE, Gabriela Cañas, among others — highlighted the report's "unique and interesting approaches, which emphasize not only the present but also the future of Africa. It is a commitment to long-range journalism".

Aldekoa underlined that the over two-year-long project "focuses on the generation of Africa's future. Through the stories of 10 boys and girls in 10 African countries."

The award coincided with the observation of World Africa Day, commemorating the founding of the Organisation of African Unity — now known as the African Union — on May 25, 1963.

The Saliou Traore Award includes a prize money of 5,000 euros ($6,124) and a sculpture by Maria de Frutos, winner of Spain's National Plastic Arts Award in 2015.

The journalism prize, named after former EFE correspondent Saliou Traore — who served in Dakar, Sengal, for more than 30 years -—, is sponsored by the Government of the Canary Islands and Naviera Armas. EFE

