Chinese President Xi Jinping said the long and harsh confinement and measures to stop Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai will withstand "the test of time" and urged the country’s leadership to attempts to "distort, question or challenge" this policy, state media reported Friday.

The Thursday night statements were the first made by the Chinese leader on the situation of the pandemic in the country, at a Standing Committee meeting of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, which he himself chairs.

Xi called on party members to stand firm, amid growing dissent from residents of the large Chinese city, where 25 million people have been confined for more than a month, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

