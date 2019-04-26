Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Chinese president, Xi Jinping, on Friday highlighted the need to reinforce transparency and the environmental aspects of the massive investment project, the Belt and Road Initiative, that China has launched.

The development strategy aims to connect Asia with Africa, the Middle East and Europe via land and maritime networks.

Xi, who first announced the strategy in 2013, was making a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, which is being attended by over 150 international political and business leaders.

The president said the initiative, which is also known as the New Silk Road, is about “jointly meeting the various challenges and risks confronting mankind, and delivering win-win outcomes and common development”, adding that it had “opened up new space for global economic growth, produced new platforms for international trade and investment, and offered new ways for improving global economic governance.”

Xi said that cooperation on the initiative’s investment projects must be carried out in “a transparent way, and we should have zero tolerance for corruption.”

The president sought to assuage environmental concerns raised by the mammoth initiative which involves major construction projects, stressing the need “to pursue open, green and clean cooperation".

The initiative is “not an exclusive club, and aims to promote green development. We may launch green infrastructure projects, make green investment, and provide green financing to protect the earth.”

Xi pointed to the shared benefits of the initiative, which is founded on “extensive consultation and joint contributions” from participating countries and companies, adding that “countries must act in the spirit of multilateralism”.

Although he did not directly address the ongoing trade dispute with the United States, the president said that the initiative “aims to enhance connectivity and practical cooperation”.

The US are among the leading critics of the initiative who claim that it could become a “debt trap” for underdeveloped nations, which Beijing denies, insisting that the initiative was founded on a “spirit of cooperation and multilateralism”.

