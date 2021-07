Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after voting on a proposal to draft changes of election rules for Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People'Äôs Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY/POOL

Xi Jinping visits Tibet, first by Chinese president in 31 years

The president of China Xi Jinping made a two-day state visit to the autonomous region of Tibet, the first time a Chinese head of state visits Tibet since 1990, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi arrived Wednesday in the Nyingchi prefecture, which borders India, and visited Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Thursday, although official state media only reported the event on Friday.EFE

