Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the commending meeting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An image taken with a multiple exposure shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during the commending meeting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures to the crowd after the commending meeting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed a new initiative to "promote security for all in the world" that respects "the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries."

Xi was delivering a keynote speech via video link at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia, nicknamed "Asian Davos," which is taking place on the island of Hainan with very little international presence due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions imposed by China. EFE