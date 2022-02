Chinese President Xi Jinping (3-R) attends talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. EFE-EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose for a picture during their meeting in Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

China and Russia are set to deepen their strategic coordination and join hands to deal with "external interference" and threats to regional security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Xi said that China and Russia respect each other's sovereignty, security and development, and were looking to tackle "interference and regional threats" together. EFE

jco/ia