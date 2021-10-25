Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 09 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing, Oct 25 (EFE) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed on "peaceful coexistence" and that no power should "dictate international order," in a veiled warning at the United States during a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recognition at the United Nations.

"International rules can only be made by the 193 UN member states together, and not decided by individual countries or blocs of countries," Xi said, according to state-owned Xinhua agency. EFE

jco/sc