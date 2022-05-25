A handout photo made available by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), shows UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (2-L) attending a virtual meeting with Vice Minister Du Hangwei (R, front, on screen) of the Ministry of Public Security, in Guangzhou, China, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/OHCHR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Xi to Bachelet: no country can tell China how to defend human rights

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Wednesday that there was no need for any country to “teach” others how to defend human rights, nor politicize the issue and interfere in the internal affairs of other nations.

Xi and Bachelet, who is visiting the Asian country until Friday, held a virtual meeting a day after a leak of thousands of photographs and documents taken inside internment camps in the western region of Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been held.

Bachelet arrived in China on Monday on a six-day visit to investigate alleged abuses in Xinjiang amid fears she will be given limited access in the country.

“We continue to develop people's democracy in the whole process, promote the protection of human rights and the rule of law, and maintain social fairness and justice. The Chinese people enjoy broader, fuller, and more comprehensive democratic rights. The human rights of the Chinese people have been guaranteed unprecedentedly,” Xi said.

